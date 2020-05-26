Steve “Big A” Appling, age 51, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at his home in Gas.
Steve was born Oct. 22, 1968, to Jim and Clara Appling in Iola. Steve spent the majority of his career working for the City of Iola. In 1991, Steve married Jayme Potter. She preceded him in death.
Steve is survived by sons, Cody Conley and Chase Appling; his father, Jim Appling; and numerous other family members and friends.
A private burial will take place on Thursday. Steve will lie in state from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in The Chapel for friends to pay their respects.
Family may not be present at this time.
Memorials in honor of Steve are suggested to the Steve Appling Memorial Fund to defer funeral expenses and may be left with the funeral home.