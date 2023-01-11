Steve “Otie” Weeks, age 61, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Olathe Hospice House.
Steve was born in Iola, to Jim and Joyce (Baker) Weeks.
Steve was a bricklayer by trade. At the time of his passing, he worked at Russell Stover.
Steve enjoyed fishing, his friends, and his best fur-buddy Ruby Rose.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jim Weeks.
Steve is survived by his mother, Joyce; and brother, Mike (Sharon) Weeks, all of Iola; and other extended family and friends.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral chapel. Inurnment will follow at Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Olathe Hospice House, and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
