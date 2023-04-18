Steven McDonald

Steven Don McDonald died Friday, April 14, 2023.
He was born Dec. 11, 1948, in Iola, to Don and Ann McDonald.
Steven married Mary Beth Rosacker on Aug. 12, 1972.
She survives, as do daughters Joy Watson of Topeka and Wendy Froggatte (Jared) of Iola; son Donnie McDonald of Topeka; eight grandchildren and five-great-grandchildren; sister Karen Wright of Arizona and brother Ron McDonald of Tennessee.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 24, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Inurnment will follow in the Iola Township Cemetery in Piqua.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Salem Church or Sheltered Living Topeka, Kansas, and can be left in the care of the funeral home at 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement