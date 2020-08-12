Steven Riebel

Steven Lawrence Riebel, age 43, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita.
Steven was born to Lawrence Earl and Joy Elaine (Webber) Riebel on March 14, 1977, in Iola. He graduated from Iola High School in 1996.
Steven was actively involved in Kansas Special Olympics since age 8. In 2015, he was inducted into the Kansas Special Olympics Hall of Fame. He also attended Holy Family Camp since 1996. Steven was a team member of the Allen County Disability Softball Team. Kansas City Chiefs and Royals, KU Jayhawks, and Oklahoma City Thunder were his top favorite sports teams. His helpful nature will continue influencing others through organ donation.
Steven is preceded in death by grandparents, Earl J. Riebel, Marjorie M. Riebel, and Patricia C. Webber.
Steven is survived by his parents; brother, Scott Earl Riebel and wife, Erin; nieces and nephews, Molly, Ryun, Ethan, Eliana, and Olivia; and numerous other family members and friends.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A Rosary will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at St. John’s Catholic Church, Iola, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow the Mass in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Gas.
Memorials in honor of Steven are suggested to the Kansas Special Olympics and may be left with the funeral home.
