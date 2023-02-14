 | Tue, Feb 14, 2023
Sue Knoblich

Dec. 17, 1946 — Feb. 12, 2023

Obituaries

February 14, 2023

Iolan Sandra Sue Knoblich, 76, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Allen County Regional Hospital, Iola. 

Sue was born Dec. 17, 1946, in Iola, to Cleone M. (Zerba) Ott. 

Sue and Kenneth Knoblich were married May 29, 1963, in LaHarpe.

He survives, as do three children, Kenneth Knoblich, Iola, Karen (John) Wools, Iola, and Kevin (Lisa) Knoblich, LaHarpe; six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends. 

Sue was preceded in death by her mother and her granddaughter, Kayla Sue Knoblich. 

A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Burial will follow in the LaHarpe Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), which may be left with the funeral home.

Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

