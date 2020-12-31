Susan Harrison

Susan C. (Roush) Harrison, 65, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. Sue was born in Iola on Oct. 17, 1955, to William Roush and Edith (Troxel) Roush.
Sue and John Harrison were married on Sept. 2, 1973, in Iola.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, David Roush and Robert Roush.
Sue is survived by her husband, John, of the home; one son, John Harrison and wife, Sheree, Wichita; one daughter, Stacey Westervelt and husband, Tod, Gas; four grandchildren, Ian Harrison, Wichita, Adina Harrison, Thayer, Noah Westervelt, Gas, Jacob Westervelt, Gas; one great-grandson, Adonis Harrison, Wichita; brothers, Elmer Roush and wife, Mabel, Chanute, Daniel Roush, Gas, Carl Roush, Gas, George Roush and wife, Sharon, Iola, Bill Roush, LaHarpe; sisters, Edna Pruitt, Tacoma, Wash., Karen Roush, Harrisonville, Mo.; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation in Sue’s honor will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Burial will follow in the LaHarpe Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.