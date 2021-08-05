 | Thu, Aug 05, 2021
Susan Springeman

1951 - 2021

August 5, 2021 - 8:03 AM

Susan Lynn Springeman, 70, of Burlington, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Coffey County Hospital in Burlington.

Services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 6, at the First Baptist Church in Burlington. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 until 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow services at Key West Cemetery. 

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lebo American Legion Post and sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.

