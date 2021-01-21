Susan Young

Susan M. Young, age 70, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Mo.
Susan was born May 4, 1950, to Max P. and Wilberta L. (Ludlum) Morrison in Iola. She graduated from Marmaton Valley High School with the class of 1968. She then furthered her education at Allen County Community College. Susan had a dedicated career at Heim Law Offices, P.A. for over 50 years as a legal assistant. Her career began when the business was known as Immel & Immel.
Susan was always up for trying new things. She had done everything from photography to collecting stamps, line dancing, and tracing back her family tree. She was always up for a new challenge. Her smile was infectious and she will be remembered for always wearing it around her children no matter the circumstances. Family was very important to Susan, as well as her cats. Her love radiated and you knew you were loved in her presence.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, William and Georgia Ludlum, and Ira and Grace Morrison; uncles; aunts; cousins; friends; and beloved cat, Ty.
Susan is survived by sons, Mike Sager and wife, Stephanie, of Madison, Miss., Cheyne Sager and wife, Eva of Pittsburg; grandchildren, Will, Ella, Alyssa, and MacKenzie Sager; her beloved cats, Lexie, Cali, and Finn; and numerous other family members and friends.
Services to honor the life of Susan will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Burial will follow at the Moran Cemetery in Moran. Masks will be required at all services and social distancing will be practiced.
Memorials in honor of Susan are suggested to A.C.A.R.F. of LaHarpe, and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, Kansas 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.