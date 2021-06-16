Thomas “Tom” Snyder, age 60, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, while doing one of the things that he loved most, fishing, in Girard.
Tom was born July 6, 1960, to William and Patricia (Dieker) Snyder. He attended school in Chanute. Tom spent 28 years of his career working for Chanute Manufacturing as a welder. After leaving Chanute Manufacturing, he began working for B&W, where he has worked the past four years.
What will be missed most about Tom is his sense of humor. He made his family laugh daily. His love for his family overflowed. While Tom was known for being stubborn, he was also patient, kind, dedicated and loving.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, William and Patricia Snyder; daughter, Denise Bertie; brother, William “Billy” Snyder; and sister, Teresa Covey.
Tom is survived by his wife, Tammy Snyder; children, Jason Bertie, Andrew Bertie, Aspen Lawson, Dawson Lohmann, and Winter Snyder; grandchildren, Tristin and Alyssa Bertie, Austin, Dylon, and Christian Bertie, and Jackson O’Brien; sisters, Evelyn Schultz, Patricia Mitchell, and Sherry Snyder; and numerous other family members and friends.
A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Family will greet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Memorials in honor of Tom are suggested to the Tom Snyder Memorial Fund and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, Kansas, 66749.