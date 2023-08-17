Thomas “Tom” Wilson, 76, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, surrounded by family in Sioux Falls, S.D.
He was born Dec. 20, 1946, to Elmer and Teresa Wilson in Iola.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, with a wake starting at 6 at Miller Funeral Home Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st St., Sioux Falls. Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at The Cathedral of St. Joseph, 521 N. Duluth Ave.
Interment will take place at St. Martin’s Cemetery in Piqua at a later date.
Grateful to have shared his life are his wife, Waconda “Connie” Wilson; children, Christine (David) Koepp, Stephen Wilson, Cheryl Wilson, and Cindy (Dusty) Ballenger; brother, John (Sue) Wilson; grandchildren, Charlie, Mollie (Ben), Dominic (Nevada), Tyana, Chase, Tyesha, Sydney, Bayley, Blake, Amaryah, and Bristol; great-grandchildren, Brody, Jase, Grayson, McKinley, and McKenzy; and many family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Martin Wilson.
