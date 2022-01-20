Vance Beebe

Vance L. Beebe, age 63, of Geneva, passed away Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital North, Kansas City, Mo.
Vance was born April 10, 1958, in Iola, to Lester Beebe and Mae Alyce (McCall) Beebe. Vance graduated in 1976 from Iola High School. While in high school Vance was a member of FFA, held office, and achieved the Chapter Star Farmer Award and the State degree. Vance worked his entire life as a farmer and he loved every minute of it. Vance was very close to the Sylvester family and represented their company, Midland Seed, as a top dealer for many years.
Vance was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Iola, where he served on numerous boards and committees. He was a member and officer of the Crossroads of Mid-America Auto Club. Vance also served on the rural water district board for many years.
Vance loved Oliver tractors, tractor pulls, car races, hotrods, car shows, farm equipment, riding ATVs, and farm shows. Vance loved to tease and wind up the grandkids. Anyone who worked for Vance throughout the years were considered family. Vance also had many friends and was always willing to help them. He enjoyed drinking coffee with the guys and chewing the fat. His family enjoyed many trips with Vance to buy equipment. Vance and Donna especially liked going to Arizona to see friends and to ride “Razors.”
Vance was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Karen Rose Beebe; and brother, Elvin Wayne Beebe.
Vance is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Kevin (Amanda) Beebe, Colony; daughter, Jennifer (Owen) Newman, Geneva; grandchildren, Liz, Ella, Emmett, Madelynn, Ava, Lauren, Bruce; brothers, Gerald (LaVeda) Beebe, Prince George, British Columbia, Rick (Lynette) Beebe, Shawnee; sister, Marlene (Bill) McWilliams, Overland Park; close family friend Curt Scoville, Shawnee; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Geneva Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Geneva Cemetery, and may be left at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement