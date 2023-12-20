Velma Horde

Velma Mae Horde, age 104, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at YC Health and Rehab, Yates Center.
She was born on Feb. 15, 1919, in rural Allen County, to Ben Grieve and Alice (Hockett) Grieve.
Velma attended school at Silver Leaf School in Allen County. She and Willard Horde were married on Aug. 16, 1938, in Yates Center. Velma was a homemaker and worked in her family’s business.
Velma was the true matriarch of her family, and loved spending time with them. She and Willard enjoyed traveling in their later years. Velma loved to bake, especially pecan pies. She was known to go dancing and remained active as long as she was able. She hosted a daily “happy hour” for her friends and family. Velma also cherished the companionship of her beloved dog, Cookie.
Velma was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Carl Grieve, Ivan Grieve; and nephew, Ronnie Grieve.
Velma is survived by her daughter, Shirley (Bob) Walden; grandsons, Shawn (Maggie) Walden, and Bill (Cara) Walden, and honorary grandson Peda Samuel; great-grandchildren, Tyler (Maria) Walden, Seth Walden, Drew Walden, Madison (Aryn) Walden, Shane (Mikaela) Walden, Gavin Stockebrand, and Garrin Stockebrand; great-great-granddaughter, Ellie Walden; and niece, Dixie (Doug) Dexter.
A visitation will be from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A funeral service will be held afterwards at 1 p.m. in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery in Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences for the family can be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement