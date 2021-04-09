Vernon Diebolt

Vernon Joseph Diebolt, age 83, of Iola, passed away April 7, 2021, at Moran Manor. Vernon was born on April 4, 1938, in Piqua, to Aloysius Diebolt and Marie (Yohon) Diebolt.
Vernon attended school at Piqua. He was an agricultural mechanic for James Implement and Alco Implement both in Iola, and later McConnell Machinery in Lawrence. After Vernon retired, he did mechanic work for area farmers.
Vernon and Doris (Weide) Gorden were married in Iola, on June 22, 1991.
Vernon was a member of the Salem UMC Men’s Prayer Group and he liked attending church. He was a well-respected farm machinery mechanic. Vernon enjoyed tractor pulls, auctions and spending time with his family.
Vernon was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; sister, Luella Fuhrman; brother, Marion Diebolt; and brothers-in-law, Wayne Bradford, Clifford McPhail, Bert Wagner and Leroy Fuhrman.
Vernon is survived by his sister, Marcella Wagner; step-children, Gary Gorden, Sharon (David) Lawless, Debra (Dan) Gamache; nieces, Susan (Doug) Lewis, Sherry Henry, Sandra Ellefsen, Debbie (Jeff) Jones; nephew, Roger (Kim) Bradford; step-grandchildren, Kyle Gorden, Shawn Gorden, Lane Lawless, Wesley Lawless, Michael Gamache, Jonathan Gamache; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and step-great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 118 West Jackson, Iola. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association or Salem United Methodist Church, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.