Victor Marion “Vic” Raney, 74, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at his home in Yates Center.
Vic was born April 27, 1948, in Iola, to V.M. “Bud” Raney and Phyllis Raney.
Victor married Connie Walters. She preceded him in death. Vic later married Stonna on May 17, 2008, in Yates Center.
She survives, as do daughters, Shawna Raney and Tera (Terry) Prather; bonus children, Shelley (Charley) Davis and Shane (Sheri) Smith; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many additional family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Stacey Raney.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Geneva Cemetery, 1936 600th St, Colony.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Friends for Life and can be left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
