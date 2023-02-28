Virginia Babcock

Virginia E. (Pete) Babcock, age 83, of Iola, Kansas, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
She was born Sept. 24, 1939, in rural Altoona, to Leonard Myers and Velma (Harris) Myers.
She married Otis Babcock on May 3, 1957, in Altoona.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kelli Babcock; two great-granddaughters; and siblings, Lyle Myers, Jack Myers, Shirley Ann Walker and John Myers.
Survivors include her husband, Otis; daughters, Terrie Berg, Sherrie L. Riebel, Cindy Jennings, Kim Riebel, Angla Young; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and one brother, Lewis Myers.
Family will greet friends and relatives from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at First Christian Church, 1608 Oregon Rd., Iola. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 2, in Memorial Park Cemetery, Chanute.
Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church, which may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
