Wanda Lytle

Wanda Jean Lytle, 94, of Iola passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Medicalodges in Iola.
Wanda is survived by two daughters: Sandra K. (Lytle) Gavin and her husband Leonard, Wichita and Spring S. (Lytle) Sutterby and her husband, Roland, of Iola. Grandchildren include Lindsay (Gavin) Mosher and husband, Matthew, of Mount Hope; Quentin Sutterby and his fiancé, Megan Phillips, Iola; Kelci (Sutterby) Maier and husband, Sean, Iola; and Erin (Gavin) Powell and husband, Andy, of Park City. Great-grandchildren are Kalista (Mosher) Harper and husband, Kyle, California; Lucas Maier, Ethan Sutterby, Alannah Phillips nd Amelia Sutterby, all of Iola; Kort and Kiley Powell, Park City. Niece, Nikki (Pope) Kyger, Chino Valley, Ariz.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Wallace N. Pope, sister-in-law, Irene Pope, and niece, Marsha (Pope) Williams.
Services will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1608 Oregon Rd., Iola with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery in Iola.
Memorials have been suggested to ACARF and may be left with Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720. Condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com.
