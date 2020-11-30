Wanda Shannon

Wanda L. Shannon, age 90, of Iola, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Stormont Vail Hospital, Topeka.
Wanda Lee Dockweiler was born Sept. 7, 1930, at Nortonville. She was the fifth of five children born to Frank Dockweiler and Anna Mae (Sebring) Dockweiler. She grew up in Atchison County, with her family living in Effingham and Valley Falls. Wanda graduated from Atchison County Community High School in Effingham with the class of 1948. Wanda then attended Cloud County Community College. On July 23, 1950, Wanda was united in marriage to Raymond G. Shannon at Nortonville. Their union was blessed with six children. Wanda and Raymond first made their home in rural Atchison, later moving to Topeka for a number of years before moving to Bolivar, Mo. In 1981, Wanda and Raymond moved to Iola for Raymond’s work. Wanda worked as a nurse’s aide in Topeka and then in Iola, before going to work in food services at Jefferson Elementary for 16 years. Wanda was also a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Iola. Wanda loved people, and she kept busy with her bowling league, bridge clubs and as a volunteer at Allen County Hospital. She loved collecting and trying out new recipes for her family. Family holidays will be incomplete without her sweet potatoes at Thanksgiving and cranberry salad at Christmas. She also enjoyed quilting and working outside in her garden. As empty nesters, Wanda and Raymond found themselves taking in stray cats and dogs, sharing their care and concern along with the people of ACARF (Allen County Animal Rescue Facility).
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, son Doug Shannon on Oct. 11, 2007, and a daughter, Susan Shannon on May 17, 2015. Wanda was also preceded by three brothers, Dick, Tom and Gene; and one sister, Violet Mahaffey.
Wanda is survived by her husband of 70 years, Raymond; son, Patrick Shannon of Iola; three daughters, Joyce Warren and husband, Dan of Berryton, Judy Baker and husband, Tim of Iola and Peggy Voyles of Calhoun, Georgia; 21 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service honoring Wanda’s life will take place at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, 1883 US Hwy 54, Iola.
Visitation is from 1 p.m. until the start of the service on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to ACARF, where contributions may be left in care of the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.