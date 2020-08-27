Wanda Wilson

Wanda Sue Wilson, age 72, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at her home in Neosho Falls. She was born on Dec. 28, 1947, in Oklahoma City, Okla., to George Cuppy and Eva (Lee) Cuppy.
She married Gary Wilson on Jan. 1, 1966, in Gas.
Wanda was preceded in death by her husband; and her son, Tommy Wilson.
Survivors include sons, George Wilson, Jamesburg, N.J., David Wilson, Newton; and daughter, Rebecca Carney, Iola.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54. A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Iola Township Cemetery east of Piqua.