Norman “Wayne” Stine, 64, died at his home on Monday, April 10, 2023, after a tough battle with cancer.
Wayne was born March 31, 1959, in Fort Scott, the son of Grant and Audra Carol Stine.
He is survived by the love of his life Lisa, of the home; his mother Audra Stine; daughter Amber (Jake) Lawrence of Hampstead, N.C.; three grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.
Graveside services will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Bronson Cemetery. Cremation has taken place.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Integrity Hospice and can be left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
