Wendell Troxel

Wendell Edwin Troxel passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at his home near Moran, with his family by his side, following a recent cancer diagnosis. He was 91 years old, born to Fred Melvin and Mabel (Rodda) Troxel on July 6, 1929, near LaHarpe.
Wendell grew up on his father’s farm near Elsmore. In 1951, he was inducted into the U.S. Army, and served on the front lines of the Korean War, being promoted to the rank of master sergeant for his service merit. After leaving the Army, he returned to Allen County. Shortly thereafter he married his partner for life, Willa Marie Beshore of Iola.
He supported his young family by working for local trucking company, Moran Truck Line, and then becoming an accomplished carpenter, working with his brother Wayne Troxell in Ventura, Calif., in the 1960s. The family relocated to Overland Park, in 1968, where he continued as project supervisor for construction firms in the Kansas City region.
In 1984, Wendell and Willa settled on their farm south of Moran, fulfilling Wendell’s lifelong passion of living on the land of his heritage, farming and raising cattle. He will be remembered for his generous spirit, for he never wavered to lend a hand to the old friends of his youth, to new friends he came to know later in life or a neighbor in need.
Wendell was preceded in death by his son, David Wade Troxel; his parents; and his siblings, Wayne Elmer Troxell, Marjorie (Troxel) Gau, Irene (Troxel) Meigs, Georgia (Troxel) Storer, and Dale Ray Troxell.
Wendell is survived by his wife of 66 years, Willa Marie Troxel; son Wendell Dean Troxel and his wife, Patricia Marie Malenfant of Solomons, Md.; son Douglas Wayne Troxel of Moran; son Darin Ward Troxel and his wife, Misty Dawn Troxel of Carl Junction, Mo.; and two granddaughters and two great-grandchildren: David’s daughter Jamie (Troxel) Quigley, her husband Kyle and their children Karter and Wyatt; Darin and Misty’s daughter Ashton Troxel-Apte and her husband Raj Apte.
A private graveside service with American Legion Honor Guard will be held at Elsmore Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Wendell’s memory to the American Legion of Moran or to the Wounded Warriors Project, and may be left at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.