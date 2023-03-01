Wendell Vest Sr.

Wendell Allen Vest Sr., 66, of LaHarpe passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Wendell was born on March 26, 1956, in Iola, the son of George Vest and Karl Ann Mapes.
Wendell grew up in Iola and graduated from Iola High School in 1974. Wendell was an outdoor man at heart, and he loved to go fishing, camp, and tend to his vegetable garden. Another thing that Wendell absolutely loved was watching John Wayne movies and he made sure that you never spoke poorly about The Duke.
If you were to ask Wendell what the most important thing to him was, he would say that it was people. He would do anything for anyone, even if it meant that he had to go without something. Wendell also loved his time as a custodian at Iola Elementary School and enjoyed spending time with all of the kids at the school and was blessed enough to have his grandchildren attend the school as well.
Wendell will always be remembered as a very reserved and stubborn man. Even though he wouldn’t admit it, Wendell loved to feel needed. Wendell will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him.
Wendell is survived by his son Wendell Vest Jr. and wife Melonie of Chanute; and three daughters: Crystal Stokes and husband Cliff of Herington, Lyslie Shifflett and husband Cameron of Iola and Sheri Gagne of Nebraska; five sisters, Leona, Ruth, Amy, Jodie and Sandra; his brother Kenny; 13 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Wendell was preceded in death by his parents George and Ann, sister Cecilia, and brother Leonard.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Memorials have been suggested to the Iola Elementary PTO with a memo of Wendell Vest Memorial and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com.
