Willie Nelson

William “Willie” R. Nelson, age 88, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Via Christi Ascension Hospital in Wichita.
Willie was born August 8, 1932, to John William and Lucille Irene (McFadden) Nelson in Renfro, Okla. He attended a rural school in Humboldt.
Willie married Barbara A. Covault on Dec. 26, 1951, in Fort Scott. In his early years, he worked as a pipefitter on the pipeline in Kansas City. He later farmed with his father before breaking off on his own. Over his career, Willie helped numerous neighbors with their farming needs. Willie served on two CO-OP boards and participated in various horse clubs. He was known locally as the “Horse Whisperer.” Willie was also an active member of the First Baptist Church in Humboldt.
Willie is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara A. Nelson; two sisters, Ruth Rosser and Mabel Piley; sister-in-law, Betty Camac; and brother-in-laws, Harvey Piley, Gordon Rosser II, and John “Bud” Camac.
Willie is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; and other family members and friends.
Services to honor Willie’s life are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Family will greet friends from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Bronson Cemetery.
Memorials in honor of Willie are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Humboldt, and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, Kansas 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.