William LaPorte

William David LaPorte, age 66, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at Olathe Hospice House in Olathe.
William was born Feb. 17, 1954 to Wilfrid and Dorothy (Crawford) LaPorte in Grinnell, Iowa. He attended school at Hampton-Dumont Community High School and graduated in 1972. After high school, he attended Ozark Christian College in Joplin, Mo., where he obtained his bachelor’s of Biblical literature in 1978. After graduating, he began his career in the ministry. He served churches in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Mississippi before retirement.
William enjoyed spending time with grandchildren and was very involved in community and civic activities. He was a member of the Sons of American Legion in Moran.
William is preceded in death by his parents.
William is survived by wife, Kimberly LaPorte; three children, Jotham LaPorte and wife, Ellie, Thaddeus LaPorte and wife, Jessica, and Chase LaPorte; step-children, Brett Bruner and Chad Bruner; sister, Donna Phariss; grandchildren, Avery, Genevieve, Winifred, Jonah, and Drew LaPorte; in-laws, Tom and Darlene Thurman; and numerous other family members and friends.
A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Inurnment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Mildred. Memorials in honor of William are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Olathe Hospice House and may be left with the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.