William Winner

William Franklin Winner, 67, died Saturday, March 25, at Allen County Regional Hospital.
William was born to Seth and Mary (Welch) Winner on Jan. 4, 1956, in Iola.
William was united in marriage to Karen Hydorn on Dec. 19, 1981. She survives, as do sons, Shawn (Madina) Fultz of Manhattan, Alex (Linda) Winner of Pittsburg, Justin (Roanna) Fultz of Wamego, Josh Winner and Corey Winner of Iola; 17 grandchildren; three great- grandchildren and three brothers.
Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice and may be left in care of Feuerborn Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Cremation will take place and services planned at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
