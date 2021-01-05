Wilma Lamb

Wilma Lois Lamb, 88, of Pittsburg, formerly of Humboldt, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Via Christi Hospital, Pittsburg.
She was born Sept. 4, 1932, in Brookfield, Mo., to Raymond Browning and Edith (Cordray) Browning.
Wilma and Bobby Dean Lamb were married on Aug. 24, 1953. He passed away on Nov. 5, 1977.
Wilma was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.
She is survived by many friends.
Cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time. Wilma will be inurned in Rose Hill Cemetery, Brookfield, Mo.
