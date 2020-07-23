Winifred L. Lawrence, 97, formerly of Iola, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the home of her granddaughter, Allison Lawrence Hughes and husband Michael Hughes of Mission Hills.
She is survived by son Bret (Linda) of Olathe, as well as seven grandchildren: Bryan (Carol) of Overland Park, Brooke of Olathe, Allison (Mike) of Mission Hills, John (Erin) of Lawrence, Amy Lawrence of Huntsville, Mo, Kathi (Mark) Matthes of Pleasant Hill, Mo., and Jake (Amber) Lawrence of Hampstead, N.C., and 17 great-grandchildren.
Winnie was born in Smith County, on March 28, 1923, and grew up there. She married John M. Lawrence, her high school sweetheart, and they had two sons, Kent and Bret. The family moved to Iola in 1952 and made this their home. Winnie was a licensed abstractor and office manager at Iola Abstract Co. until she was 74 years old.
She was a member of First Methodist Church and Unity Club. She enjoyed playing bridge, playing golf, traveling with her husband or two sisters and attending activities of her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents the Rev. William and Helen Brown, husband John, son Kent and sisters LouDale and Karen.
Graveside services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the John and Winifred Lawrence Memorial Scholarship fund at Allen Community College.