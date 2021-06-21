ACA ruling: A win for common sense

The first time the Supreme Court decided an Affordable Care Act case, back in 2012, the result was a historic case with a complicated opinion written by the chief justice. It’s still studied closely in law schools. This year, the court revisited the ACA — this time as farce.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court rejected a coordinated, partisan challenge to the law by holding that no one, neither individuals nor states, had standing to bring the case to court at all. The 7-2 decision was a nice reminder that most members of the court’s conservative majority can still exercise common sense even in cases where the Republican base is fired up.

As you may recall, the first ACA challenge focused on the individual mandate provision of the law, which originally said that everyone must have health care coverage or pay a penalty in the form of the tax. At the time, economists predicted that the whole ACA could go into a death spiral if only sick people bought health insurance and healthy people simply waited until they got sick to buy it. The court narrowly upheld the individual mandate, 5-4.