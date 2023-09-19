 | Tue, Sep 19, 2023
An ambitious push to help small farmers

The nation's rural regions have hollowed out under the "go big or go home" approach. In stark contrast to his predecessor, current USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack offers a refreshing change.

By

Opinion

September 19, 2023 - 3:21 PM

Dan Coffman shows off some freshly-harvested kenza grains at Lane Ridge Farm in Saint Peter, Minnesota, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Kenza is an innovative wheat grass grain that can act as a more eco-friendly and less glutenous substitute for flour among other grain-based foods and drinks. If small farmers like Coffman's family can break into bigger markets, they hope for kenza to become a more well-known and well-used crop. Photo by Angelina Katsanis/Minneapolis Star Triibune/TNS

More than two years have passed since former U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue departed, but the brouhaha he created with one callous comment in the middle of his tenure remains memorable.

Perdue, a Trump appointee, visited a Wisconsin expo in 2019, one attended by struggling dairy farmers. When asked about the industry’s future, Perdue’s tone-deaf reply was this: “In America the big get bigger and the small go out.”

Perdue caught serious flak, including from the Star Tribune Editorial Board. While some may dub it brutally honest, “defeatist” and “shortsighted” are more accurate. A stable, affordable food supply is essential to national security. For this, we need small- to medium-sized producers and processors in addition to their industrial counterparts.

