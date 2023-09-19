An ambitious push to help small farmers

More than two years have passed since former U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue departed, but the brouhaha he created with one callous comment in the middle of his tenure remains memorable.

Perdue, a Trump appointee, visited a Wisconsin expo in 2019, one attended by struggling dairy farmers. When asked about the industry’s future, Perdue’s tone-deaf reply was this: “In America the big get bigger and the small go out.”

Perdue caught serious flak, including from the Star Tribune Editorial Board. While some may dub it brutally honest, “defeatist” and “shortsighted” are more accurate. A stable, affordable food supply is essential to national security. For this, we need small- to medium-sized producers and processors in addition to their industrial counterparts.