Asian Americans targets of hate

A new report released by Stop AAPI Hate revealed that since March 19, 2020, there have been 3,795 hate incidents targeting Asian Americans. That figure barely scratches the surface as most hate crimes go unreported. The rash of violence is becoming a daily event.

The most recent occurred Tuesday in the Atlanta area where a white man is suspected of shooting and killing six Asian women.

A few days ago, Nancy Toh, an 83-year-old grandmother, was assaulted by a man who spit in her face and then punched her in the nose in Westchester, New York.