At one time, ‘the truth matters’

When then-U.S. Rep. Jerry Moran voted on the impeachment of then-President Bill Clinton, he decided to stand on principle. Even if one disagrees with his decision, his words still have the ring of authenticity and truth today.

We decide to reprint these words today because Moran, now a U.S. senator, will soon be sitting as a juror in the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump. And rather than quote one paragraph, as others have, we went to the Congressional Record to find the senator’s speech in full. We can’t run the entirety of his message, but we think the extra words add heft and context — both to the decision he made then, and the decision he will make soon.

Said then-Rep. Moran in 1999: