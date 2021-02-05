Menu Search Log in

Benefits of ‘green’ are far-reaching

Wind and solar provide excellent clean energy options for our planet. Good thing we now have an administration who believes in them.

By

Opinion

February 5, 2021 - 1:33 PM

Windmills at the Prairie Queen Wind Farm north of Moran. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Allen County school districts received $50,000 stipends Tuesday from the Prairie Queen Wind Farm. The schools, as well as the Regional Rural Technical Center in LaHarpe and the county itself, can expect similar gifts for the next nine years, Allen County commissioners said, in return for the industry getting a 10-year property tax break.

EDP Renewables, which owns Prairie Queen, agreed to give a total of $250,000 a year until it goes onto the tax rolls, at which point it is expected to pay about $1.2 million a year in property taxes.

Susan LynnRegister file photo

Also benefiting from  Prairie Queen are more than 50 landowners who lease their properties across 14,000 acres. The leases are for 30 years but include options to extend the life of the wind farm up to 50 years.

