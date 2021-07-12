 | Mon, Jul 12, 2021
Biden choosing to ignore Taliban’s intent in Afghanistan

The situation in Afghanistan constitutes a crisis, but President Biden isn't responding with the urgency that it demands.

By

Opinion

July 12, 2021 - 8:54 AM

Children in Afghanistan. (Pixabay Photo.)

The voice of my Afghan friend phoning from Herat was trembling.

“The security situation is getting really worse,” she said. “We don’t know what will happen tomorrow, or what will happen one hour from now. People are confused, scared, uncertain where to go.”

Earlier that day, the Taliban had nearly taken over a provincial capital in neighboring Badghis province, two hours away. Rumors were flying that high-level Afghan forces might surrender districts in Herat province to the Talibs. As someone who runs shelters for battered women in both provinces (a concept anathema to the Taliban), she is under severe threat, as are the women and staff in those shelters.

