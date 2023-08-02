Biden: Mental health is health

Mental health parity has been a political applause line for more than three decades. And it’s been federal law since 1996, when President Bill Clinton signed the Mental Health Parity Act, a statute whose obligations were reiterated, expanded and refined in the 2008 Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act. But it is yet to be a reality in the lives of millions of Americans, who, grappling with complex rules written by private insurers, still far too often struggle to obtain the affordable, high-quality psychological and psychiatric help they need, when they need it. Indeed, the disparities in access are only widening in recent years.

To the rescue, he hopes, comes President Joe Biden, with a proposed federal rule aimed at health insurers. It would demand health plans evaluate the real-world effects of their coverage rules to be sure that mental health and medical benefits are equivalent; demand plain-language explanations with specific examples of what health plans will and won’t cover; and close loopholes in order to ensure the federal parity law reaches another 200 health plans covering nearly 100,000 additional Americans.

Assuming it all takes effect, Americans will soon enough be able to gauge for themselves whether they feel the difference in a meaningful way.