Biden: The internationalist we need

Biden is in Europe — first to Brussels and then onto Warsaw — where he’ll meet with European leaders, with NATO, with members of the G7. This is exactly the sort of thing that Biden, as a candidate for president, had said he’d excel at.

March 25, 2022 - 4:49 PM

President Joe Biden, left, listens as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses a North Atlantic Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday. Biden also attended summit meetings between leaders of the European Union and the Group of Seven that day. Evelyn Hockstein/Pool/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

When Joe Biden was elected president in November 2020, few believed that he’d be some kind of a transformative figure. Instead, it seemed clear, he could be a sort of caretaker chief executive officer, someone who could put our nation back on the straight and narrow after the four years of tumult and nonsense that marked nearly every moment of Donald Trump’s presidency.

But a funny thing happened on the way to the normalcy: The coronavirus pandemic refused to go away even as inflation took off like a rocket. And our exit from Afghanistan turned into a debacle — even if one believes, as we do, that getting out was the right thing to do.

All the while, our divided nation, which Biden had hoped to stitch back together, seemed as riven as ever.

