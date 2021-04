The 100 Days benchmark by which to measure the performance of new presidents arrives on April 30 for President Joe Biden.

The tradition originated in Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s first term and was disavowed by John F. Kennedy in his inaugural as a premature judgment. But fair or not, here goes with my assessment on his initial conduct of foreign policy, which I find largely praiseworthy with a couple of major concerns.

Policy-making process, personnel and professionalism: A