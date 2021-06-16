Biden’s tougher stance on China will make the US more competitive

Over the past 20 years, China has absorbed millions of U.S. jobs. It has stolen billions of dollars’ worth of intellectual property from American companies and made itself critical to global supply chains, at times with the help of U.S. investors.

This must stop. The Chinese regime is an authoritarian, powerful, anti-democratic superpower that is rapidly gaining on the U.S. in terms of market size and political influence. The shadow and threat have been growing for decades. And while the U.S. has been slow to respond and push back, it is now doing so with coordination and bipartisan urgency at the highest levels of government.

In this great race of superpowers, the U.S. must take China head-on. Former President Donald Trump began ramping up pressure on the Chinese, and now President Joe Biden is working toward a sweeping set of policy initiatives to add additional pressure, a mixture of foreign sanctions and domestic incentives.