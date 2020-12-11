Menu Search Log in

Breaking the time warp of Election Day

Both setbacks and successes call for us to come together as a community, and yet we hold back because we’ve been led to believe that our politics define our character. That unless we voted like our neighbor, we have nothing in common. And where will that get us?

Opinion

December 11, 2020 - 12:41 PM

On Wednesday, Kansas joined the effort to subvert the 2020 election results by requesting the U.S. Supreme Court to block Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania from casting their Electoral College votes come Monday.

And you wonder why it feels like “Groundhog Day.”

Susan Lynn, Register editor

DEREK SCHMIDT, Kansas Attorney General, committed Kansas to the 18-party lawsuit filed by Texas.

