Breaking the time warp of Election Day

On Wednesday, Kansas joined the effort to subvert the 2020 election results by requesting the U.S. Supreme Court to block Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania from casting their Electoral College votes come Monday.
And you wonder why it feels like “Groundhog Day.”
DEREK SCHMIDT, Kansas Attorney General, committed Kansas to the 18-party lawsuit filed by Texas.
