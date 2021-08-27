 | Fri, Aug 27, 2021
Breathing life back into The Sun

Newspaper veteran Larry Hiatt has a history of rescuing ailing publications. His latest venture is the Pittsburg Morning Sun.

August 27, 2021

Larry and Sharon Hiatt

Over his 60 years in the business, Larry Hiatt has become a newspaper “whisperer,” rescuing publications on the path to ignominious death.

Susan Lynn, Register editor

His most recent — and by far most challenging — endeavor is the Pittsburg Morning Sun, which in the last decade has become a shell of its former self, Hiatt said, a fate that he takes personally. 

As a student at Pittsburg State University, Hiatt worked at the paper, which then had a morning and evening edition, the Morning Sun and Evening Globe, and published seven days a week. Back then, it was delivered to 16,000 households. Its peak exceeded 20,000 subscribers.

