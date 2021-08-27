Breathing life back into The Sun

Over his 60 years in the business, Larry Hiatt has become a newspaper “whisperer,” rescuing publications on the path to ignominious death.

Susan Lynn, Register editor

His most recent — and by far most challenging — endeavor is the Pittsburg Morning Sun, which in the last decade has become a shell of its former self, Hiatt said, a fate that he takes personally.

As a student at Pittsburg State University, Hiatt worked at the paper, which then had a morning and evening edition, the Morning Sun and Evening Globe, and published seven days a week. Back then, it was delivered to 16,000 households. Its peak exceeded 20,000 subscribers.