Budgeting for college

College is on the horizon for many students, a first step into adulthood. College is about learning and there are lots of things to learn about money through budgeting. College budgets include the same things adults deal with– how much do you spend on food, rent, utilities, clothes, entertainment, etc.? It’s easy to forget about a budget when you can live off of student loans, credit cards, and mom and dad.

Managing money through a budget can shape healthy financial habits for the future and keep your debt to a minimum. A budget will tell your money where to go so you don’t wonder where it went. Keep reading for some budgeting tips to stay on track.

Talk it out.