Businesses behind vaccine passports

After a year of angry battles over lockdowns, mask mandates and vaccinations, a new front has opened in the coronavirus culture war: vaccine “passports.”

If you travel overseas this summer, European countries will demand a document proving you’ve been vaccinated or have tested negative. Closer to home, Hawaii is moving toward a similar requirement for travelers from the mainland who want to avoid quarantine. At least one big cruise line, Norwegian, has announced that it will require vaccinations of all passengers and crew.

The San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees and New York Mets all demand proof of vaccination or testing to enter their ballparks. The Miami Heat, a basketball franchise, lets vaccinated patrons sit in a special section free from the annoying strictures of social distancing.