Chiefs opener calls for soul-searching

"It still hurts me to see the protests. I think it’s counterproductive to flip off the nation you should want on your side. But really, the NFL didn’t ask fans to buy into the Black Lives Matter organization Thursday night when the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Houston Texans in the season opener."

September 14, 2020 - 8:29 AM

Members of the Kansas City Chiefs lock arms and stand for the playing of "Lift Every Voice and Sing", a song considered by many as the Black national anthem, during pregame ceremonies Thursday, September 10, 2020 before the Chiefs took on the Houston Texans in the NFL season opener at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/TNS)

On separate occasions in the past year, my wife gifted me an American flag and a bust of George Washington. She clearly gets my abiding love for this country, even if her wonderful presents come nowhere near describing it.

So, it’s no surprise, then, that this right-of-center writer once proudly carried the banner in opposition to national anthem protests. I oppose police brutality and racism with everything in me. But I’ve always considered America to be family, and I felt the protests, especially on such a stage and at such a patriotic moment, were an indiscriminate insult to a vast majority of Americans of good heart who actually support the protesters’ aims.

Now, not so much.

