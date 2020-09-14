Chiefs opener calls for soul-searching

On separate occasions in the past year, my wife gifted me an American flag and a bust of George Washington. She clearly gets my abiding love for this country, even if her wonderful presents come nowhere near describing it.

So, it’s no surprise, then, that this right-of-center writer once proudly carried the banner in opposition to national anthem protests. I oppose police brutality and racism with everything in me. But I’ve always considered America to be family, and I felt the protests, especially on such a stage and at such a patriotic moment, were an indiscriminate insult to a vast majority of Americans of good heart who actually support the protesters’ aims.

Now, not so much.