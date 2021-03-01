China’s growing threat, power should push Congress to drop political divide

It would be easy to dismiss President Joe Biden’s hopes for a return of bipartisanship as naive when one looks at the GOP record since he took office.

Most GOP legislators still refuse to denounce their cult leader’s infamous Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen, a lie he keeps promoting. They showed no serious interest in compromise on the critical COVID-19 relief bill, rightly Biden’s first priority. They are trying to curb voting rights in states across the country.

So you might think Biden’s push for bipartisanship is an irrelevance in this viciously partisan era. You would be dead wrong.