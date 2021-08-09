 | Mon, Aug 09, 2021
Climate change cannot be ignored

As the effects of climate change increasingly appear across the globe, it's obvious the phenomenon cannot be ignored.

August 9, 2021 - 8:20 AM

Burned trees rise above a truck destroyed by the Dixie Fire in the town of Greenville, Calif. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

GORDON BAY, Ontario — Two weeks ago, one of America’s best-known climate scientists set off onto Ontario’s Lake Joseph for an evening of stargazing, as she had almost every summer of her life.

From her boat, the night sky, which should have been brilliant, was obscured by smoke.

“It was a clear night, but you couldn’t see the stars,” said Katharine Hayhoe, the Canadian-born chief scientist of the Nature Conservancy. “The sky was bronze. The lake was bronze. You could smell smoke. We’re not used to that here.”

