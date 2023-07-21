 | Fri, Jul 21, 2023
Menu Search Log in

A gold medal respite from our hate-filled news

We remain a work in progress in overcoming discrimination. Here are two shining examples

By

Columnists

July 21, 2023 - 5:18 PM

Chicago Cubs players wear the number 42 on their uniform during the national anthem before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 15, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images/TNS)

Just as we are feeling we must shield our children’s eyes from unintended exposure to news screens that gush the nonstop, hate-based latest — this just in from quiet, bucolic Cooperstown, New York.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame decided to give us the break we need now, more than ever.

Baseball’s hall has chosen to honor us all this Saturday by spotlighting the similarities that existed in the struggles of two quite different gold medal winners — Jackie Robinson and Jimmy Erskine. The Hall of Fame decided to present its Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award to Jimmy’s dad, Carl Erskine, now 96, who was a star pitcher and Jackie’s Brooklyn Dodgers teammate and great friend.

Related
August 12, 2022
August 2, 2022
July 26, 2022
December 7, 2021
Most Popular