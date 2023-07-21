A gold medal respite from our hate-filled news

Just as we are feeling we must shield our children’s eyes from unintended exposure to news screens that gush the nonstop, hate-based latest — this just in from quiet, bucolic Cooperstown, New York.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame decided to give us the break we need now, more than ever.

Baseball’s hall has chosen to honor us all this Saturday by spotlighting the similarities that existed in the struggles of two quite different gold medal winners — Jackie Robinson and Jimmy Erskine. The Hall of Fame decided to present its Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award to Jimmy’s dad, Carl Erskine, now 96, who was a star pitcher and Jackie’s Brooklyn Dodgers teammate and great friend.