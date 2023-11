In the time Sam Brownback was our senator, and later governor, I’ve been to dozens of his speeches. But I never saw him deliver a sermon before.

I did Friday, at the Wichita Pachyderm Club.

Brownback’s a bit older, grayer and more contemplative (so am I, so I don’t hold that against him) than he was the last time I saw him, while he was still entangled in the hurly-burly of state politics.