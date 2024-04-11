After stadium vote flop, let’s think bigger for Royals and Chiefs

Two points were obvious from the Jackson County vote last week not to approve public funding for a new Crossroads ballpark for the Kansas City Royals and upgrades to Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs:

• Eastern Jackson County is unequivocally opposed to moving the baseball team from the beloved Kauffman Stadium, particularly to anywhere near downtown. That would result in poorer accessibility, parking, walking, tailgating — you name it.

•A 40-year extension of the sales tax wouldn’t begin to complete the plans of the two teams. Any future vote is doomed to failure for the same reasons.