After stadium vote flop, let’s think bigger for Royals and Chiefs

Tear down both stadiums. Build a new Royals ballpark on the site of The K and add a roof. Kansas should offer the Chiefs a state-of-the-art stadium, including a roof.

April 11, 2024 - 3:04 PM

Kauffman stadium needs a do-over. (Jamie Squire/2020 Getty Images/TNS)

Two points were obvious from the Jackson County vote last week not to approve public funding for a new Crossroads ballpark for the Kansas City Royals and upgrades to Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs: 

• Eastern Jackson County is unequivocally opposed to moving the baseball team from the beloved Kauffman Stadium, particularly to anywhere near downtown. That would result in poorer accessibility, parking, walking, tailgating — you name it. 

•A 40-year extension of the sales tax wouldn’t begin to complete the plans of the two teams. Any future vote is doomed to failure for the same reasons.

