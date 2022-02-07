 | Mon, Feb 07, 2022
Anti-wind politics could cost the Kansas economy

If Topeka conservatives successfully squash the Kansas wind industry, that economic impact will hit our rural counties hardest.

By

Columnists

February 7, 2022 - 9:23 AM

Windmills at the Prairie Queen Wind Farm north of Moran. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Conservative politicians across America are promoting state-level legislation aimed at preventing new wind farms from being built in their states.

In Kansas, a conservative legislator from urban Johnson County has proposed three bills that would make it difficult to impossible to expand the Kansas wind industry. 

The Kansas Association of Counties labeled one of those proposals an “assault on local control.” That legislation places an unfunded mandate on Kansas counties, forcing them to change zoning policies and expand regulation of building projects.

