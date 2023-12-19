 | Tue, Dec 19, 2023
Are we willing to accept a Putin victory?


Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the embodiment of courage. When Russian troops close in on Kyiv a second time, it’s hard to imagine him retreating. He’s likely to be executed or sentenced to a lengthy prison term or, perhaps more likely, to die fighting.

December 19, 2023 - 2:58 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday, Dec. 12. Recent polls show Americans are tiring of supporting Ukraine's fight against the aggressor Russia, much to Vladimir Putin's delight. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

Ukraine surprised everyone — above all, probably, Vladimir Putin — with its determined resistance to Russia’s attack in February 2022. But now the war has ground down to a lethal stalemate. Ukraine cannot win this war of attrition on its own. Without outside help, a stalemate amounts to an eventual defeat for Ukraine.

Reflecting its admiration of the Ukrainians’ courage, as well as the stakes in this conflict, the West has responded with considerable aid.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, the United States has contributed $77 billion in various combinations of military assistance, financial support and humanitarian aid. The European Union has contributed $85 billion, and its member states have made additional contributions: Germany ($20 billion), United Kingdom ($13 billion), Norway ($7 billion).

