As a Holocaust survivor, the most important thing I can do is share my story

From Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., antisemitism is once again on the rise, being echoed by celebrities with wide audiences such as Kanye West and Kyrie Irving. To Jewish people who remember the Holocaust — or those, like myself, who survived it — this shameless bigotry is nothing new. Although the Holocaust ended more than 75 years ago, these instances point to how hatred toward Jewish people is perpetuated to this day, along with Holocaust denial.

In a certain sense, I can understand the impulse to want to distance oneself from atrocities like the Holocaust that expose an evil side to humanity. In a few instances, I have been confronted by people who are skeptical or in denial that the Holocaust even happened. Though it is difficult to confront those who outright deny my experience, these interactions only underscore the importance of my work.

As a survivor, I have made it my mission to honor the memory of the Jewish people by sharing my story with the world. I have come to view education as one of the most powerful tools we have to prevent violence and foster peace and understanding. Through interviews and speeches over the years, I have given my account of the Holocaust and the ways that antisemitism continues to endanger our society. I have visited schools and libraries and attended many events to tell my story as a Jewish person in World War II.