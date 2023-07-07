Baseball and small towns: ‘Obsolesence is a choice’

We’re almost to the All-Star Game, the halfway point of the Major League Baseball season. In my mind, we can already draw two conclusions.

One is disheartening: the Royals’ season is over. The boys in blue have played 88 games so far and managed to lose 63 of them. At twenty games behind the first place Twins in the American League Central, the Royals can’t even see a team that has only won two more games than it’s lost. They’re one loss away from the worst record in baseball, a dubious honor held by the Oakland A’s, whose fans are boycotting the team due to their proposed move to Vegas.

The second brings hope: this year’s changes to Major League Baseball are a success.