 | Fri, Jul 07, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Baseball and small towns: ‘Obsolesence is a choice’

People say the same things about baseball as they do about small towns. We’re a relic of the past. We’re dying. Boring. No future. Nobody’s fault, really—we just haven’t been able to keep pace with the times.

By

Columnists

July 7, 2023 - 6:03 PM

A view of fans during a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres on May 21 in San Diego. Attendance at Major League Baseball games has risen this season, as fans welcome changes that have sped up games and increased action. Photo by AP PHOTO/BRANDON SLOTER

We’re almost to the All-Star Game, the halfway point of the Major League Baseball season. In my mind, we can already draw two conclusions.

One is disheartening: the Royals’ season is over. The boys in blue have played 88 games so far and managed to lose 63 of them. At twenty games behind the first place Twins in the American League Central, the Royals can’t even see a team that has only won two more games than it’s lost. They’re one loss away from the worst record in baseball, a dubious honor held by the Oakland A’s, whose fans are boycotting the team due to their proposed move to Vegas.

The second brings hope: this year’s changes to Major League Baseball are a success.

Related
September 22, 2022
July 22, 2022
March 31, 2022
March 15, 2022
Most Popular